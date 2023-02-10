Aegis Financial Increases Position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

Fintel reports that Aegis Financial has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc (USAP). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2017 they reported 0.33MM shares and 4.58% of the company, an increase in shares of 37.91% and an increase in total ownership of 0.52% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAP is 0.15%, an increase of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 6,306K shares. The put/call ratio of USAP is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Minerva Advisors holds 733K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 526K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 514K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAP by 80.45% over the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 435K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYOTX - Royce Micro-Cap Fund Investment Class holds 343K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, and heavy equipment manufacturing.

