Aegis Capital Reiterates Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Aegis Capital reiterated coverage of Sunshine Biopharma (NasdaqCM:SBFM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 325.00% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sunshine Biopharma is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 325.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sunshine Biopharma is 102MM, an increase of 180.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunshine Biopharma. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBFM is 0.00%, an increase of 98.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 63.65% to 130K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 63K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 54K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company.

SBI Securities Co. holds 7K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 21.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBFM by 16.68% over the last quarter.

Sabby Management holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing a decrease of 9,552.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBFM by 99.86% over the last quarter.

