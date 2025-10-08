Aegis Capital Reiterates AEON Biopharma (AEON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Aegis Capital reiterated coverage of AEON Biopharma (NYSEAM:AEON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 715.91% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AEON Biopharma is $7.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.27 to a high of $7.56. The average price target represents an increase of 715.91% from its latest reported closing price of $0.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AEON Biopharma is 1MM, an increase of 112.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in AEON Biopharma. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEON is 0.04%, an increase of 43.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.71% to 1,294K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dauntless Investment Group holds 1,125K shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares , representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEON by 18.81% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 45K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 42K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 32K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 90.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEON by 1,218.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

