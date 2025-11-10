Aegis Capital Initiates Coverage of Super League Enterprise (SLE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Aegis Capital initiated coverage of Super League Enterprise (NasdaqCM:SLE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,196.61% Upside

As of November 8, 2025, the average one-year price target for Super League Enterprise is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1,196.61% from its latest reported closing price of $1.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Super League Enterprise is 45MM, an increase of 234.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super League Enterprise. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 36.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLE is 0.00%, an increase of 98.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.36% to 10K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 9K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

PrairieView Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Main Street Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

