News & Insights

Stocks
SBFM

Aegis Capital Initiates Coverage of Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) with Buy Recommendation

August 08, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Aegis Capital initiated coverage of Sunshine Biopharma (OTC:SBFM) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunshine Biopharma. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBFM is 0.02%, an increase of 32.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.43% to 653K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SBFM / Sunshine Biopharma Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 286K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRUSX - Ultra-Small Company Fund Class N holds 286K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 25K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBFM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.