Aegis Capital Initiates Coverage of Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Aegis Capital initiated coverage of Sunshine Biopharma (OTC:SBFM) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunshine Biopharma. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBFM is 0.02%, an increase of 32.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.43% to 653K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 286K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRUSX - Ultra-Small Company Fund Class N holds 286K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 25K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

