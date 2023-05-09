Aegis Capital Initiates Coverage of Sharps Technology (STSS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Aegis Capital initiated coverage of Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sharps Technology. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 800.00% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 3,834K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,176K shares representing 10.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 1,023K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STSS by 64.58% over the last quarter.

Empery Asset Management holds 830K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 470K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ayrton Capital holds 235K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

