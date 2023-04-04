Aegis Capital Initiates Coverage of Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) with Buy Recommendation

On April 3, 2023, Aegis Capital initiated coverage of Avenue Therapeutics with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,620.00% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avenue Therapeutics is $32.64. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 2,620.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.20.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 53K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATXI by 10.69% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avenue Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATXI is 0.00%, an increase of 36.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 82K shares.

Avenue Therapeutics Background Information

Avenue Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop IV tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids, for patients suffering from acute pain in the U.S. Avenue is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc.

