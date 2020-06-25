Aegion Wins Renewable Diesel Project at California Refinery

Aegion Corporation’s AEGN subsidiary Schultz Industrial Services (“Schultz”) has won a mechanical construction services contract to build the first commercial-scale renewable diesel manufacturing facility in California.



Per the deal, Schultz — part of the Energy Services segment — will provide project management services, and install piping and associated equipment throughout the refinery to convert an existing processing unit to produce renewable diesel fuel that complies with low-carbon fuel standards. This time and materials-based contract, worth $8 million, will commence later this month and is expected to be completed by first-quarter 2021.



Charles R. Gordon, Aegion’s president and CEO, said, “With significant compliance and investment projects planned for California refiners over the coming years, Schultz is well positioned to serve this growing market.”



Aegion’s Energy Services Prospects



Aegion’s Energy Services segment has long-term relationships with oil refinery and industrial customers in the West Coast, and plans to leverage those relationships to expand mechanical maintenance, specialty, electrical and instrumentation services, small capital construction, as well as shutdown and turnaround maintenance activities. Notably, Schultz has been the lead outsourced maintenance provider at the California refinery over the past seven years.



The Energy Services segment delivered the fourth consecutive year of double-digit adjusted earnings growth in first-quarter 2020. Demand for core maintenance services (accounting for more than 70% of segment revenues) reached record highs in the last few quarters (barring first-quarter 2020). Approximately 85% of revenues were generated from maintenance and rehabilitation of the existing infrastructure, which diminishes its dependence on new construction activity and reduces risks in cyclical markets.



The segment’s backlog (excluding the impact of exited or to-be-exited businesses) came in at $215.2 million as of Mar 31, 2020.







So far this year, shares of the company have declined 34.6% against the industry’s 1% growth. Aegion has been incurring larger-than-expected losses from Corrosion Protection due to COVID-19-related project delays, mainly in the Coatings Services business. Nonetheless, improving economic backdrop and contract wins will help the company regain momentum.



In May, an affiliate of the Energy Services segment — Brinderson L.P. — inked a contract to provide onsite mechanical and electrical services for oil major ExxonMobil XOM. Aegion will act as the primary services contractor for ExxonMobil at the Billings, Montana, refinery. This award represents the second major oil refinery maintenance agreement of Brinderson in the Rocky Mountain region in 2020, after it recently finished its transition in Salt Lake City.



