Aegion Amends Merger Deal To Raise Consideration - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aegion Corp. (AEGN) has entered into an amendment to the merger agreement with affiliates of New Mountain Capital to increase the consideration payable to holders of outstanding shares of Aegion common stock to $27.00 per share in cash from $26.00 per share in cash. The revised transaction price represents a total enterprise value of $995 million, including net debt. The amendment was negotiated following the receipt by Aegion of an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from a third party.

Aegion will schedule a special meeting of stockholders to vote on the proposed merger and amended merger agreement.

