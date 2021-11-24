Aegean Airlines swings to profit in the third quarter, sales jump

ATHENS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines AGNr.AT on Wednesday reported net profits in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier as passenger traffic recovered from the pandemic travel restrictions.

Aegean said its net profits came to 51.3 million euros ($57.67 million) in July-to-Sept compared to a loss of 28.4 million euros in the third quarter of 2020. Sales rose 115% to 333.9 million euros.

($1 = 0.8896 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

