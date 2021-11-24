Commodities

Aegean Airlines swings to profit in the third quarter, sales jump

Contributor
Lefteris Papadimas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines on Wednesday reported net profits in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier as passenger traffic recovered from the pandemic travel restrictions.

ATHENS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines AGNr.AT on Wednesday reported net profits in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier as passenger traffic recovered from the pandemic travel restrictions.

Aegean said its net profits came to 51.3 million euros ($57.67 million) in July-to-Sept compared to a loss of 28.4 million euros in the third quarter of 2020. Sales rose 115% to 333.9 million euros.

($1 = 0.8896 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular