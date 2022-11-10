Commodities

Aegean Airlines Q3 profit jumps as passenger traffic recovers

Credit: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS

November 10, 2022 — 10:26 am EST

Written by Antonis Pothitos for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Aegean Airlines AGNr.AT on Thursday reported a jump in its quarterly profit, as Greece's largest carrier filled more seats thanks to improved passenger traffic.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airlines group, said its net profit reached 120.8 million euros ($122.8 million) in the third quarter, compared with 107.2 million a year earlier, while its quarterly revenue jumped 71% to 571.4 million euros.

Airlines including British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L and Europe's biggest carrier Ryanair RYA.I last month said demand for travel was holding up for now, as consumers were willing to pay higher fares despite rising inflation.

($1 = 0.9834 euros)

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((antonis.pothitos@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 78;))

