Aegean Airlines posts full-year 2021 profit vs loss in 2020

ATHENS, March 23 (Reuters) - Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines AGNr.AT on Wednesday reported full-year 2021 net profit after losses in the previous year as passenger traffic recovered from the pandemic travel restrictions.

Aegean reported net earnings of 5.1 million euros ($5.62 million) last year compared to a loss of 227.9 million euros in 2020. Sales rose 63%.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

