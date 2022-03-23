Aegean Airlines posts full-year 2021 profit vs loss in 2020

Commodities

Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines on Wednesday reported full-year 2021 net profit after losses in the previous year as passenger traffic recovered from the pandemic travel restrictions.

Aegean reported net earnings of 5.1 million euros ($5.62 million) last year compared to a loss of 227.9 million euros in 2020. Sales rose 63%.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

