Aegean Airlines posts full-year 2020 loss of 227.9 million euros

ATHENS, April 12 (Reuters) - Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines AGNr.AT on Monday reported a net loss in full-year 2020, as passenger traffic fell amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Aegean said its net loss came to 227.9 million euros ($270.79 million) last year after a net profit of 1.4 million euros in 2019. Sales fell 68.3% to 415.1 million euros.

($1 = 0.8416 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

