Aegean Airlines narrows Q1 loss as sales rebound strongly

ATHENS, May 26 (Reuters) - Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines AGNr.AT reported a smaller loss in the first quarter compared to the same period a year earlier as passenger traffic recovered from the pandemic travel restrictions.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airlines group, reported a net loss of 38.5 million euros ($41.22 million) in January-to-March compared to a loss of 44.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Sales nearly tripled to 120.8 million euros.

($1 = 0.9341 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.