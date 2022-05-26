Commodities

Aegean Airlines narrows Q1 loss as sales rebound strongly

George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS, May 26 (Reuters) - Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines AGNr.AT reported a smaller loss in the first quarter compared to the same period a year earlier as passenger traffic recovered from the pandemic travel restrictions.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airlines group, reported a net loss of 38.5 million euros ($41.22 million) in January-to-March compared to a loss of 44.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Sales nearly tripled to 120.8 million euros.

($1 = 0.9341 euros)

