News & Insights

Stocks

Aega ASA Proposes Board Remuneration and Members

May 22, 2024 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aega ASA (DE:82T0) has released an update.

Aega ASA, an energy company focusing on the Italian solar market, has announced recommendations for its upcoming general meeting on May 31, including unchanged remuneration for its board and nomination committee despite inflation and increased reporting requirements. The nomination committee has also proposed new board members, with Halldor Christen Tjoflaat as Chairman, and Kristine Larneng and Jan P. Harto as board members.

For further insights into DE:82T0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.