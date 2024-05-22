Aega ASA Proposes Board Remuneration and Members

Aega ASA (DE:82T0) has released an update.

Aega ASA, an energy company focusing on the Italian solar market, has announced recommendations for its upcoming general meeting on May 31, including unchanged remuneration for its board and nomination committee despite inflation and increased reporting requirements. The nomination committee has also proposed new board members, with Halldor Christen Tjoflaat as Chairman, and Kristine Larneng and Jan P. Harto as board members.

For further insights into DE:82T0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.