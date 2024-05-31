Aega ASA Holds Effective Annual General Meeting

Aega ASA (DE:82T0) has released an update.

Aega ASA successfully concluded its annual general meeting on May 31, 2024, with key resolutions passed regarding the election of meeting officials, approval of the 2023 annual financial statements, and remuneration for board and committee members. All resolutions were unanimously approved by the attending shareholders, who represented approximately 26.3% of total shares. The company, which specializes in operating solar power plants in Italy, continues to solidify its governance and strategic direction.

