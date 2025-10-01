AEG or ZURVY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Insurance - Multi line sector might want to consider either Aegon NV (AEG) or Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (ZURVY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Aegon NV has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that AEG is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

AEG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.36, while ZURVY has a forward P/E of 10.92. We also note that AEG has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ZURVY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17.

Another notable valuation metric for AEG is its P/B ratio of 1.5. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ZURVY has a P/B of 3.89.

These metrics, and several others, help AEG earn a Value grade of B, while ZURVY has been given a Value grade of C.

AEG stands above ZURVY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that AEG is the superior value option right now.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aegon NV (AEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (ZURVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.