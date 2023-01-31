AEG Holdings Updates Holdings in UWM Holdings (UWMC)

Fintel reports that AEG Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.67MM shares of UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.67MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.00% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.96% Downside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for UWM Holdings is $3.75. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.96% from its latest reported closing price of $4.52.

The projected annual revenue for UWM Holdings is $1,756MM, a decrease of 26.13%. The projected annual EPS is $0.19, a decrease of 69.92%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in UWM Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UWMC is 0.0513%, an increase of 15.1685%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 37,454K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Platinum Equity holds 4,984,101 shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,990,201 shares, representing an increase of 40.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 19.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,300,429 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,484,100 shares, representing a decrease of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 20.10% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,103,690 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,106,145 shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 13.79% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity U.S. Equity Central Fund holds 1,536,400 shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,522,900 shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509,100 shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 0.19% over the last quarter.

UWM Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC. UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

