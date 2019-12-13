AEG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of AEGON NV (Symbol: AEG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.63, changing hands as high as $4.68 per share. AEGON NV shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.656 per share, with $5.1943 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.62.

