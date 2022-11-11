AEG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of AEGON NV (Symbol: AEG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.80, changing hands as high as $4.89 per share. AEGON NV shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.755 per share, with $6.0327 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.89.

