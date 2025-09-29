Aeffe S.p.A. (BIT:AEF) Price Target Decreased by 23.88% to 0.52

The average one-year price target for Aeffe S.p.A. (BIT:AEF) has been revised to €0.52 / share. This is a decrease of 23.88% from the prior estimate of €0.68 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €0.52 to a high of €0.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.08% from the latest reported closing price of €0.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeffe S.p.A.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEF is 0.00%, an increase of 12.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.82% to 344K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 177K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 104K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares , representing a decrease of 38.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEF by 48.25% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 43K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEF by 42.70% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.