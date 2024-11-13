News & Insights

Stocks

Aeeris Ltd Secures R&D Tax Incentive for Weather Intelligence

November 13, 2024 — 08:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aeeris Ltd (AU:AER) has released an update.

Aeeris Ltd, a leader in severe weather and hazard risk assessment, has received a $458,700.62 R&D tax incentive for enhancing its Climatics platform and Geographic Notification Information System. These improvements aim to provide clients with more accurate climate risk insights and real-time alerts, benefiting industries like insurance and finance in anticipating and mitigating climate risks. Aeeris’s advancements reflect its commitment to offering world-class weather intelligence solutions.

For further insights into AU:AER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.