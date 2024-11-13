Aeeris Ltd Secures R&D Tax Incentive for Weather Intelligence

Aeeris Ltd (AU:AER) has released an update.

Aeeris Ltd, a leader in severe weather and hazard risk assessment, has received a $458,700.62 R&D tax incentive for enhancing its Climatics platform and Geographic Notification Information System. These improvements aim to provide clients with more accurate climate risk insights and real-time alerts, benefiting industries like insurance and finance in anticipating and mitigating climate risks. Aeeris’s advancements reflect its commitment to offering world-class weather intelligence solutions.

