Aeeris Ltd Expands Market Presence with New Securities

Aeeris Ltd (AU:AER) has released an update.

Aeeris Ltd has announced the quotation of 135,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant step in their market presence. This move follows the exercise of options or conversion of convertible securities, highlighting the company’s strategic growth initiatives.

