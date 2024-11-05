News & Insights

Aeeris Ltd Expands Market Presence with New Securities

November 05, 2024 — 02:59 am EST

Aeeris Ltd (AU:AER) has released an update.

Aeeris Ltd has announced the quotation of 135,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant step in their market presence. This move follows the exercise of options or conversion of convertible securities, highlighting the company’s strategic growth initiatives.

