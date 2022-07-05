AEE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $88.06, changing hands as low as $86.78 per share. Ameren Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEE's low point in its 52 week range is $79.98 per share, with $99.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.02. The AEE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

