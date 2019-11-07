AEE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.53, changing hands as low as $74.51 per share. Ameren Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEE's low point in its 52 week range is $62.51 per share, with $80.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.45.

