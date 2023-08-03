Aedifica (EBR:AED) Price Target Decreased by 5.21% to 78.76

The average one-year price target for Aedifica (EBR:AED) has been revised to 78.76 / share. This is an decrease of 5.21% from the prior estimate of 83.10 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.24 to a high of 108.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.28% from the latest reported closing price of 61.40 / share.

Aedifica Maintains 5.92% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.92%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aedifica. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AED is 0.32%, a decrease of 8.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 3,788K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 534K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AED by 4.19% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 436K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AED by 2.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 306K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AED by 7.67% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 213K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AED by 4.44% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 189K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AED by 1.23% over the last quarter.

