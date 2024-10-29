News & Insights

Aedifica Achieves Strong Q3 Results with Increased Earnings

October 29, 2024

Aedifica (GB:0DKX) has released an update.

Aedifica reported strong financial results for Q3 2024, with EPRA earnings reaching €178.3 million, a 7% increase from the previous year, and rental income rising to €251 million. The company maintained a 100% occupancy rate with a robust real estate portfolio valued at over €6.1 billion, while also enhancing its financial outlook and confirming a proposed dividend of €3.90 per share.

