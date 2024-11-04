Aedge Group Limited’s AGM Concludes Smoothly

Aedge Group Limited (SG:XVG) has released an update.

Aedge Group Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting on October 24, 2024, with the presence of its full Board of Directors and shareholders. The meeting proceeded smoothly without any pre-submitted questions, enabling a quick transition to voting on resolutions. The company’s Chairman, Mr. Poh Soon Keng, efficiently managed the proceedings, ensuring shareholders’ voting instructions were duly executed.

