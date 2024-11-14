Aedes S.p.A. Proposes Capital Increase and Statute Amendments

Restart SIIQ S.p.A (IT:AEDES) has released an update.

Aedes S.p.A. has called an extraordinary and ordinary shareholders’ meeting to discuss a potential capital increase of up to €5 million to support its 2024-2028 Industrial Plan, aiming to enhance its real estate portfolio and create long-term value. The meeting will also consider amendments to its social statute to improve minority representation and align with corporate governance best practices.

