News & Insights

Stocks

AEDAS Homes Announces Extraordinary Dividend Payment

December 04, 2024 — 02:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AEDAS Homes SA (ES:AEDAS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AEDAS Homes has announced an extraordinary dividend of 2.01 euros per share, approved at its General Shareholders’ Meeting. The dividend is being paid in two installments, with the first payment of 1.11 euros made on August 1, 2024, and a second payment of 0.90 euros scheduled for December 23, 2024. This move could attract investor attention as it reflects the company’s strong financial position.

For further insights into ES:AEDAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.