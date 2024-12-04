AEDAS Homes Announces Extraordinary Dividend Payment

AEDAS Homes SA (ES:AEDAS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AEDAS Homes has announced an extraordinary dividend of 2.01 euros per share, approved at its General Shareholders’ Meeting. The dividend is being paid in two installments, with the first payment of 1.11 euros made on August 1, 2024, and a second payment of 0.90 euros scheduled for December 23, 2024. This move could attract investor attention as it reflects the company’s strong financial position.

For further insights into ES:AEDAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.