AEDAS Homes Announces Extraordinary Dividend Payment

AEDAS Homes SA (ES:AEDAS) has released an update.
AEDAS Homes has announced an extraordinary dividend of 2.01 euros per share, approved at its General Shareholders’ Meeting. The dividend is being paid in two installments, with the first payment of 1.11 euros made on August 1, 2024, and a second payment of 0.90 euros scheduled for December 23, 2024. This move could attract investor attention as it reflects the company’s strong financial position.
