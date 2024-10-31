Aecon Group Sees Revenue Rise Amid New Contracts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has released an update.

Aecon Group Inc. reported a rise in revenue for Q3 2024, driven by increased demand and strategic investments, despite a decrease in operating profit attributed to a previous significant gain. The company secured several new contracts, enhancing its backlog and positioning it for future growth in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

