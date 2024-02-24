Aecon Group (AEGXF) Price Target Increased by 5.16% to 10.74

The average one-year price target for Aecon Group (OTCPK:AEGXF) has been revised to 10.74 / share. This is an increase of 5.16% from the prior estimate of 10.22 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.50 to a high of 14.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.74% from the latest reported closing price of 10.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aecon Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEGXF is 0.06%, a decrease of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.92% to 6,727K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 3,340K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,891K shares, representing an increase of 13.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEGXF by 24.27% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,119K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEGXF by 2.87% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 384K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 363K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing an increase of 67.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEGXF by 132.85% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 305K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares, representing a decrease of 10.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEGXF by 9.46% over the last quarter.

