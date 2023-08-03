Aecon Group (AEGXF) Price Target Decreased by 7.08% to 10.95

The average one-year price target for Aecon Group (OTC:AEGXF) has been revised to 10.95 / share. This is an decrease of 7.08% from the prior estimate of 11.79 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.90 to a high of 13.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.89% from the latest reported closing price of 8.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aecon Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEGXF is 0.07%, an increase of 17.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.23% to 7,221K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 2,708K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,169K shares, representing a decrease of 16.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEGXF by 22.93% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,135K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 741K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEGXF by 3.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 453K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEGXF by 12.12% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 350K shares. No change in the last quarter.

