Aecon Consortium Bags C$815 Mln Contract From City Of Winnipeg

(RTTNews) - Aecon Group Inc.(ARE.TO) said on Friday that Red River Biosolids Partners, an Aecon-led consortium with MWH Constructors and Oscar Renda Contracting, has received a C$815 million contract from the City of Winnipeg after a collaborative development phase.

The contract is for the North End Water Pollution Control Centre Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrade - Biosolids Facilities progressive design-build project in Manitoba.

The construction phase will now begin to deliver new biosolids facilities and modifications to the existing facilities. The upgraded plants are expected to start operations in the fourth quarter of 2030, with an anticipated final construction completion in the second quarter of 2031.

The plant, Winnipeg's largest and oldest wastewater treatment facility, filters 70% of the city's wastewater and all biosolids.

Aecon's share of the contract value will be added to its third quarter backlog.

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