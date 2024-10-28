Aecon Boosts Nuclear Capabilities with United Acquisition

News & Insights

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has released an update.

Aecon Group Inc. has announced an agreement to acquire United Engineers & Constructors Inc. for $33 million in cash, aiming to enhance its nuclear capabilities across North America. This strategic acquisition will strengthen Aecon’s client relationships and expand its engineering and construction services, particularly in the nuclear sector. United’s expertise in digital instrumentation and control engineering will bolster Aecon’s growth and diversification in the energy transition market.

