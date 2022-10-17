AECOM's JV With W.M. Lyles Bags Modified Contract To Support East County AWP

(RTTNews) - Infrastructure consulting firm, AECOM (ACM) on Monday said its joint venture with W.M. Lyles received a modified contract from the Joint Powers Authority for East County Advanced Water Purification Program in San Diego.

Financial terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

Scheduled to be completed in 2026, East County Advanced Water Purification program is a comprehensive water and wastewater solution to create a new, local, sustainable and drought-proof water supply. The Program is estimated to produce up to 11.5 million gallons of purified water per day.

The joint venture is expected to get involved in final design, construction management, startup, and commissioning of the project. The team has been associated with the project since 2020, by providing preliminary engineering, permitting, and cost estimating services.

"As we look toward the program's next milestones, we're honored to continue our partnership with the Joint Powers Authority and look forward to delivering services in support of its objective of providing clean, pure, reliable, and high-quality drinking water to the community," said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM's global Water business.

