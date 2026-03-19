AECOM's AI Push: Game-Changer For Margins or Just Industry Hype?

AECOM’s ACM aggressive push into Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just a buzzword, but may be a meaningful margin catalyst. In its recent first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings release, the company reported an adjusted operating profit of $264 million, which was up 10% from the year-ago quarter, with adjusted operating margin improving 100 bps to 16.4%. This performance comes even as reported revenues declined year over year, highlighting improving operational efficiency.



At the core of this margin expansion sits AECOM’s ongoing investment in AI and technology. Management emphasized that AI is already being deployed across projects, enhancing productivity and enabling better client outcomes. Historically, technological inflection points, like CAD and BIM, have expanded industry demand rather than compressing it. ACM believes AI will follow a similar trajectory, helping unlock new value pools rather than merely reducing costs. Besides, the company has seen strong client interest in AI-enabled solutions, with technology capabilities playing a key role in major wins such as large-scale water and infrastructure programs. Moreover, AECOM’s profit per employee has risen significantly over the past few years, signaling that efficiency gains are translating into bottom-line improvements.



However, risks remain because, as AI investments are still ramping up, benefits may take time to fully materialize. Additionally, international market softness and macro uncertainties could offset some gains in the near term.



Still, with a record backlog of $25.96 billion, which was up 8.7% year over year, rising guidance and a clear focus on high-margin advisory services, AECOM’s AI strategy appears less like hype and more like a structural lever for sustained profitability.

Can AECOM’s AI Push Outrun Industry Peers?

AECOM is emerging as a front-runner in leveraging AI within infrastructure services, with investments already translating into productivity gains. However, this does not make it immune to significant competition faced from renowned players like Jacobs Solutions Inc. J and KBR, Inc. KBR.



Jacobs remains a strong peer with notable technological agility and digital engineering expertise, but faces similar uncertainty around how AI will reshape revenue models, particularly in time-based billing structures. Conversely, KBR’s positioning is more niche, with AI adoption focused on government services, defense and mission-critical engineering, benefiting from rising defense and space-related spending rather than broad infrastructure digitization.



From a competitive standpoint, ACM’s edge lies in its asset-light model, scale and integration of AI into high-margin advisory and program management services. Thus, while AI is lifting efficiency across all three players, including Jacobs and KBR, AECOM appears best positioned to convert AI-driven productivity into sustained margin expansion and long-term growth.

ACM Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based provider of professional, technical and management solutions have trended downward 7.6% in the past three months, underperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACM stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.29, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of ACM

ACM’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have trended upward in the past 60 days, while those for fiscal 2027 have moved up in the past 30 days. The revised estimates for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 13.5% and 12%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AECOM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.