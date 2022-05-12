AECOM's (ACM) JV Wins IDIQ Contract From NAVFAC Atlantic

The joint venture between AECOM ACM and EnSafe — Resolution Consultants — won a single-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic.



Per the deal, the JV will provide environmental studies, investigations and designs for the Comprehensive Long-Term Environmental Action Navy (CLEAN) program to address pressing environmental challenges. The work, which has a $400 million ceiling, will address critical issues like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and other emerging contaminants, vapor intrusion, sediments, munitions and radiological assessment and hazardous substances. This will support compliance with environmental restoration programs such as the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA).



Frank Sweet, chief executive of AECOM’s global Environment business, stated, "As we continue to advance our Sustainable Legacies strategy, we remain committed to executing projects using a framework of responsible practices that set new standards for technical excellence and help our clients tackle their toughest challenges. We’re proud to apply sound science, innovative restoration strategies, and a safety-first culture to assist our clients in achieving their environmental goals."



Solid Project Execution Aids AECOM

AECOM is a leading solutions provider for supporting professional, technical and management solutions for diverse industries across end markets like transportation, facilities, government and environmental, energy and water businesses. The major part of the U.S. government’s broad infrastructural plan is focused on transit and water markets, wherein AECOM enjoys a dominant position.



This leading professional, technical and management solution provider is witnessing a robust pipeline of pursuits across the business. It is benefiting from solid infrastructure spending in the U.K., Canada, Hong Kong and Australia.



Among major industry bellwethers, AECOM appears to be highly attractive to investors. Shares of the company have outperformed the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry in the past year.



AECOM has been banking on strength across core transportation, water, and environment markets and a solid backlog. Furthermore, its focus on Environmental, Social and Governance or ESG-related services and digital initiatives are encouraging.

AECOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



