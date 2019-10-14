US Markets

AECOM to sell management services unit for about $2.4 bln

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

U.S. construction and engineering firm AECOM has agreed to sell its management services unit to private equity firms Lindsay Goldberg and American Securities for about $2.4 billion, the company said on Monday.

The management services unit provides logistics and technical assistance to the U.S. government.

AECOM, which is under pressure from activist investor Starboard Value LP to conduct a review of its assets, competes with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc JEC.N and KBR Inc KBR.N.

