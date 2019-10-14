AECOM to sell management services unit for about $2.4 bln

Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. construction and engineering firm AECOM ACM.N has agreed to sell its management services unit to private equity firms Lindsay Goldberg and American Securities for about $2.4 billion, the company said on Monday.

The management services unit provides logistics and technical assistance to the U.S. government.

AECOM, which is under pressure from activist investor Starboard Value LP to conduct a review of its assets, competes with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc JEC.N and KBR Inc KBR.N.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3067;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.