AECOM Technology Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM):

-Earnings: -$230.19 million in Q4 vs. -$474.15 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.44 in Q4 vs. -$2.95 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AECOM Technology Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $96.9 million or $0.60 per share for the period. -Revenue: $3.57 billion in Q4 vs. $3.51 billion in the same period last year.

