AECOM Technology Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM):

-Earnings: -$474.15 million in Q4 vs. $83.98 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.01 in Q4 vs. $0.52 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AECOM Technology Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $126.5 million or $0.79 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.80 per share -Revenue: $5.12 billion in Q4 vs. $5.31 billion in the same period last year.

