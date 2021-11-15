AECOM Technology Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM):

-Earnings: $96.17 million in Q4 vs. -$230.19 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.66 in Q4 vs. -$1.44 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AECOM Technology Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $118.2 million or $0.81 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.77 per share -Revenue: $3.35 billion in Q4 vs. $3.57 billion in the same period last year.

