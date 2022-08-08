AECOM Technology Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $101.89 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $11.53 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AECOM Technology Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $122.0 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $3.24 billion from $3.41 billion last year.

AECOM Technology Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $101.89 Mln. vs. $11.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.72 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q3): $3.24 Bln vs. $3.41 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 - $3.50

