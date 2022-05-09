AECOM Technology Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $41.56 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $39.36 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, AECOM Technology Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $118.5 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $3.21 billion from $3.27 billion last year.

AECOM Technology Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $41.56 Mln. vs. $39.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $3.21 Bln vs. $3.27 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 - $3.50

