AECOM Technology Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM):

-Earnings: -$86.13 million in Q2 vs. $77.85 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.54 in Q2 vs. $0.49 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AECOM Technology Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $87.6 million or $0.55 per share for the period. -Revenue: $3.25 billion in Q2 vs. $3.41 billion in the same period last year.

