AECOM Technology Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM):

-Earnings: $45.28 million in Q2 vs. -$76.97 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.26 in Q2 vs. -$0.54 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AECOM Technology Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $100.2 million or $0.67 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.64 per share -Revenue: $3.27 billion in Q2 vs. $3.25 billion in the same period last year.

