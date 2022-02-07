AECOM Technology Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $61.55 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $26.13 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AECOM Technology Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $128.9 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $3.27 billion from $3.31 billion last year.

AECOM Technology Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $61.55 Mln. vs. $26.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q1): $3.27 Bln vs. $3.31 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 - $3.50

