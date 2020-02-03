Markets
AECOM Technology Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share

(RTTNews) - AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $40.60 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $51.52 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AECOM Technology Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $74.6M or $0.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $3.24 billion from $3.36 billion last year.

AECOM Technology Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $74.6M. vs. $57.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.46 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.24 Bln vs. $3.36 Bln last year.

