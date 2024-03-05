Aecom Selected By Amtrak To Assist Susquehanna River Rail Bridge Project

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Aecom (ACM) announced that an Aecom-led team was chosen by Amtrak to assist in the development of the $1.5 billion Susquehanna River Rail Bridge Project.

This project aims to improve rail connectivity and safety in the U.S. Northeast Corridor. The 117-year old two-track bridge in Maryland will be replaced with two new bridges to increase the capacity of the railway and improve the reliability of both freight and passenger trains.

Aecom will offer services, such as project management, design coordination, stakeholder coordination, and schedule management.

Additionally, the company will lead a skilled technical team of sub-consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms to offer economic opportunities to socially and economically disadvantaged groups.

