Aecom sees FY25 adjusted EPS $5.00-$5.20, consensus $5.02

Sees FY25 adjusted EBITDA $1.17B-$1.21B.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ACM:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 18, 2024
- Starboard takes new stakes in Autodesk, Match Group
- Aecom price target raised to $122 from $115 at KeyBanc
- Aecom selected for a $90M single-award task order
- Veea announces collaboration with Aecom and Amazon
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.